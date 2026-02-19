£12 million pounds well spent

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested at Sandringham home — The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 2026-02-19T10:15:15Z

Breaking News: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was arrested in Britain on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, the BBC said. — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 2026-02-19T10:36:48.454859Z

A longstanding rule of this website is whenever the editor goes on holiday something major happens during that holiday and with my current holiday that rule continues. I am not sure what the dénouement of this story will be but it feels like an event that hasn’t happened in centuries, we’re used to First Ministers being arrested, we’re used to former cabinet ministers ending up in prison, but a (former) prince, nope?

The closest parallel I can think about is Sir Winston Churchill threatening to court-martial the Duke of Windsor, I suspect where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor obtained the £12 million for his settlement with Virginia Giuffre will become a focus for the public and drag in the rest of the royals.

TSE

