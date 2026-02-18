Finishing last in Gorton & Denton

Ladbrokes have a market on who will finish last in next week’s by-election and I’vev had a couple of bets on the Lib Dems & Rejoin the EU.

My logic is simple, this doesn’t feel like fertile territory for a pure Rejoin party, as for the Lib Dems I am fully expecting Lib Dem voters to vote tactically en masse for the Greens to stop Reform winning, I think these bets feel value but others may disagree.

TSE

Site notice – I am currently on holiday until the 1st of March