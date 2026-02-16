Hurrah for lawyers, they are essential for democracy

The government has confirmed it is scrapping plans to delay 30 local council elections after receiving legal adviceIn a letter seen by PolHome, ministers were warned that the decision to delay dozens of local elections would be illegalNigel Farage's Reform UK had launched a legal challenge — PoliticsHome (@politicshome.bsky.social) 2026-02-16T14:52:10.845Z

Reform’s legal challenge has forced the government to u-turn and ensure the previously delayed council elections do take place in May.

Not only is the u-turn bad for Starmer but the inevitable shellacking Labour experiences in May will put Starmer’s leadership at risk but it also presents problems for Kemi Badenoch as I expected May’s elections will be rather grim for the Tories.

In 2022 their national equivalent share of the vote was 30% and currently in 2026 they generally polling in the teens, coupled with the devolved elections in Scotland & Wales you can see how both leaders are ousted in 2026 with Mrs Badenoch going first.

TSE