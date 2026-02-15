Something inexplicable is happening in the most seats market

Unless punters think Sir Keir Starmer’s remaining leader is a major positive for Labour I am not sure why the most seats markets have moved quite so much.

The movement started before the launch of Rupert Lowe’s new party, so this poll with a methodology that isn’t standard and is the past has been shown to be flawed shouldn’t move the market, after their Gorton & Denton ‘poll’ then I am surprised they would publish a non standard poll so quickly.

If you’re going to bet based on this Find Out Now poll then you may wish to evaluate your life choices but I would encourage you to keep on backing Restore in this market, just so I can keep on laying them.

