Yes we Khan?

Exclusive: Sadiq Khan signals he will stand for fourth term as London Mayor https://t.co/78AGuVwB1q — Standard News (@standardnews) February 13, 2026

Of mayors, the King in the North comes 4th in favourability among Labour members: @Survation for @LabourList https://t.co/wRF0jAJ5W3 pic.twitter.com/HyhQi9DvWV — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) February 13, 2026

For mostly the same reasons I thought Andy Burnham wouldn’t succeed Sir Keir Starmer, he’s not an MP as Andy Burnham will attest that’s insurmountable in the current political timetable.

Although if Starmer blocks Sir Sadiq Khan then wrath of Khan and his supporters might be fiercer than Burnham’s given Khan’s approval rating with Labour members.

As for backing Khan to win the 2028 London mayoral election, I am not keen on tying my money up for that long in the candidate market, if there were a winning party market I might change my mind.

TSE

