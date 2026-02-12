The Labour brand is the most liked, the Starmer brand less so

The pollster I like a lot is Ipsos is because of their history going back fifty years, they regularly produce polling like this.

The general rule is if a party leader is more liked than their party then the party will poll better than the polls suggest and the opposite is true if a party leader trails their party, so on this basis Ed Davey, Zack Polanski, and Kemi Badenoch are positives for their parties whereas Sir Keir Starmer and Nigel Farage are drags on their parties.

Of course things (and leaders) can change between now and the general election but the party that might improve the most in the voting intention polls with a change of leader is the Labour party.

Something that has confused me in recent months from the Tory conference onwards is that whilst Kemi Badenoch’s ratings have improved there has been no corresponding increase in the Tory voting intention, it may well be the Tory brand is just too badly damaged as they are Britain’s least liked/most disliked party.

