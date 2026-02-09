This was the worst performance by a Scotsman since Italy v Scotland last weekend
Last weekend the Scotland men’s rugby union put in the worst performance against a side from Rome since the Battle of Zama, today’s intervention by Anas Sarwar was similarly bad.
All the intervention has done has strengthened Starmer in the short term at least, it just reinforces my view that it is a bloody difficult to remove a sitting Labour leader if they don’t want to go.
This was also a good day for all political parties in Scotland who aren’t Labour.
TSE