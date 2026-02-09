This was the worst performance by a Scotsman since Italy v Scotland last weekend

BREAKING: "The distraction needs to end, and the leadership in Downing Street has to change."



Scottish Labour leader Anas Sanwar has called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign as prime minister.



Photo of Anas Sarwar at his press conference today. pic.twitter.com/lX7FLzIWj9 — TSE (@TSEofPB) February 9, 2026

The entire cabinet, those who attend cabinet, as well as Lucy Powell and Angela Rayner have come out to publicly back Sir Keir Starmer to remain prime minister.



Their public declarations of support come after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for the PM to resign… pic.twitter.com/qhytUH0RbK — Ben Bloch (@realBenBloch) February 9, 2026

Last weekend the Scotland men’s rugby union put in the worst performance against a side from Rome since the Battle of Zama, today’s intervention by Anas Sarwar was similarly bad.

All the intervention has done has strengthened Starmer in the short term at least, it just reinforces my view that it is a bloody difficult to remove a sitting Labour leader if they don’t want to go.

This was also a good day for all political parties in Scotland who aren’t Labour.

TSE