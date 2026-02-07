The sum of all Keir’s support

Starmer would defeat Wes Streeting in a head-to-head leadership race by a margin of 12 points, exclusive polling for LabourList reveals

Survation have carried out some polling for Labour List on a Labour leadership and it has a major betting implications, Labour List say

Keir Starmer would lose a head-to-head leadership contest against Angela Rayner, but win against Wes Streeting and Ed Miliband, polling for LabourList has revealed.

Polling conducted by Survation for LabourList found that the former deputy leader would defeat Starmer by a 11-point margin, but the Prime Minister would defeat the Energy Secretary by three points.

Should Angela Rayner challenge Keir Starmer to the leadership of the party, the poll suggested she would secure close to a majority (48%) of support among Labour members, with Starmer attracting just under four in ten members’ support (37%) and 15% undecided or unsure….

…Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham would also defeat Keir Starmer in a head-to-head leadership contest by 53% to 37%. However, Burnham would be ineligible to stand as party leader as he is not an MP.

