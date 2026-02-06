How HMRC could turn the leadership ambitions of Angela into ashes

Anyone who has dealt with HMRC in the last few years will know the infuriatingly slow place of HMRC so this story will be familiar. Angela Rayner is trying to out the issues of her tax minimisation strategies that led to her resignation as Deputy Prime Minister because she and her colleagues know she cannot run whilst this investigation isn’t resolved, as The Telegraph reports

Almost six months on, there is still no sign of the taxman’s findings, with some of Ms Rayner’s allies voicing frustration at the slow pace of the process.

She is said to be keen for the taxman to get on with the inquiry.

A spokesman for Ms Rayner said: “Angela said she would cooperate fully with HMRC and continues to do so. A running commentary is not helpful.”

One Labour MP on the Left of the party said they were unsure whether they would back her for the leadership while the HMRC investigation was ongoing.

“I worry about the outstanding tax she apparently owes,” they told The Telegraph, adding that she would have to explain the situation to win their support.

Backbenchers said that while Ms Rayner would be likely to win any contest, it would be difficult for her to stand until her tax bill was settled.

She is also said to harbour concerns about how the public would perceive her running for the leadership with the investigation hanging over her.

One MP said: “She could win the members. However, I don’t see how she can be a candidate until she’s paid. A lot of the wider party would love her to stand.”

Ms Rayner will have to pay the £40,000 in missed tax she owes but, crucially, HMRC will have to decide whether to also levy an additional penalty.

Allies of Ms Rayner have previously claimed that she has raised a £1m war chest to fight any impending leadership contest.

She is said to have told MPs she is “ready” to launch a leadership challenge.