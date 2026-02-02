Oh Mandy (as he becomes Peter Pants)

BREAKING on ft website:Lord Peter Mandelson leaked a sensitive UK government document to Jeffrey Epstein while he was business secretary that proposed £20bn of asset sales and revealed Labour’s tax policy planswww.ft.com/content/fdf7… — Jim Pickard (@pickardje.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T11:30:29.049Z

Lord Mandelson gave Jeffrey Epstein advance notice of a €500bn bailout to save the Euro



He messaged Epstein about the bailout on the evening of May 9, 2010



It was formally announced the following morning pic.twitter.com/btejzVTvxV — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) February 2, 2026

The Lib Dems have become the first party to call for Lord Mandelson to face an investigation for misconduct in public office – a criminal offence – over the leaking of sensitive No 10 emails



Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader, says: 'The Epstein files suggest Peter Mandelson leaked… — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) February 2, 2026

breakingSNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn MP has just reported Peter Mandelson to the Metropolitan Police to investigate whether there is sufficient evidence of criminality in his actions as a UK government minister and in his long-standing relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein — Jim Pickard (@pickardje.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T15:37:00.516Z

Lord Mandelson resigns from Labour, over links with Jeffrey Epstein about a loan he can’t recall being given, and a photo he can’t recall being taken – it may be true, as we can’t really tell from the photo if his pants are on fire or not — HIGNFY (@hignfy.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T12:08:25.806Z

Thank you, but I do not need to see Peter Mandelson in his pants. — Will Jennings??? (@drjennings.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T14:58:20.673Z

I always thought I would cover stories about Peter Mandelson because that is de rigueur for him but I never thought I wonder end up covering the stories that have emerged, I am not surprised the police have been asked to investigate, nor did I think his underpants would become so prominent.

This reflects poorly on Sir Keir Starmer but David Cameron survived Andy Coulson but the real question is what on earth happens with the vetting in the Foreign Office, particularly for the most important ambassadorship?

TSE