Oh Mandy (as he becomes Peter Pants)

I always thought I would cover stories about Peter Mandelson because that is de rigueur for him but I never thought I wonder end up covering the stories that have emerged, I am not surprised the police have been asked to investigate, nor did I think his underpants would become so prominent.
This reflects poorly on Sir Keir Starmer but David Cameron survived Andy Coulson but the real question is what on earth happens with the vetting in the Foreign Office, particularly for the most important ambassadorship?