Oh Mandy (as he becomes Peter Pants)

BREAKING on ft website:Lord Peter Mandelson leaked a sensitive UK government document to Jeffrey Epstein while he was business secretary that proposed £20bn of asset sales and revealed Labour’s tax policy planswww.ft.com/content/fdf7…

Jim Pickard (@pickardje.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T11:30:29.049Z
breakingSNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn MP has just reported Peter Mandelson to the Metropolitan Police to investigate whether there is sufficient evidence of criminality in his actions as a UK government minister and in his long-standing relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Jim Pickard (@pickardje.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T15:37:00.516Z

Lord Mandelson resigns from Labour, over links with Jeffrey Epstein about a loan he can’t recall being given, and a photo he can’t recall being taken – it may be true, as we can’t really tell from the photo if his pants are on fire or not

HIGNFY (@hignfy.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T12:08:25.806Z

Thank you, but I do not need to see Peter Mandelson in his pants.

Will Jennings??? (@drjennings.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T14:58:20.673Z

I always thought I would cover stories about Peter Mandelson because that is de rigueur for him but I never thought I wonder end up covering the stories that have emerged, I am not surprised the police have been asked to investigate, nor did I think his underpants would become so prominent.

This reflects poorly on Sir Keir Starmer but David Cameron survived Andy Coulson but the real question is what on earth happens with the vetting in the Foreign Office, particularly for the most important ambassadorship?

TSE

