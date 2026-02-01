The is a bit of a mess for Find Out Now

The fallout from that Find Out Now poll is a bit of a mess, over a decade ago a pollster told ‘you’re only as good as your last poll’, on that basis it’s not good for Find Out Now, but for them there’s a few elections coming up for them to recover as I cannot recall ever a pollster saying their poll isn’t statistically signficant.

One positive from this is that it shows why the British Polling Council and their rules are so important, if this was America we would never have seen the data tables/methodology notes.

TSE