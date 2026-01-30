Further evidence of the UK becoming a cashless society

How often do Britons visit a branch of their bank in person?At least once a month: 8%At least once very three months: 12%At least once a year: 20%Less than once a year: 35%Never: 23%yougov.co.uk/topics/econo… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-29T17:09:45.980Z

Every week it seems another bank is announcing another round of branch closures but this polling shows why as a majority of Brits visit less a branch less than once a year. With cash being less prevalent it makes sense branch footfall has collapsed

Becoming cashless also has many indirect benefits, the decline of cash has many benefits for example it has saved the lives of many children as this article shows ‘Decline of cash credited for drop in NHS surgery for children swallowing objects/Figures reveal 29% fall in operations in England to remove foreign bodies from children’s airways, noses and throats’. Please remember this article the next time you’re thinking about using cash.

TSE