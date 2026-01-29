The pollsters have spoken about that FindOutNow poll
Very rarely do you see pollsters criticise other pollsters, there’s almost an omerta on this subject, so I find it interesting that Luke Tryl of MoreInCommon, James Johnson of JL Partners, and Martin Boon formerly of ICM and DeltaPoll have criticised this Find Out Now poll. A poll like this not only risks the credibilty of Find Out Now but of the wider polling industry, even if it turns out to be right it will be down to sheer happenstance rather than psephological brilliance.
I am really frustrated that this poll has had distorted the betting market, as PBer NigelB accurarelty observed a sample size of 143 is ‘more a largish focus group’. I was also amused by this observation given Find Out Now use Pick My Postcode lottery for their base.