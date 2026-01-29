The pollsters have spoken about that FindOutNow poll

I always think more information is good and particularly so in a race like this where voters across spectrum will be thinking tactically. I worry however that an opinion poll with such a small sample risks obscuring the contours & narratives of the race rather than helping voters. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T20:05:53.197Z

400 just passable, 600 really, 800-1k ideal. — James Johnson (@jamesjohnson252) January 28, 2026

Very rarely do you see pollsters criticise other pollsters, there’s almost an omerta on this subject, so I find it interesting that Luke Tryl of MoreInCommon, James Johnson of JL Partners, and Martin Boon formerly of ICM and DeltaPoll have criticised this Find Out Now poll. A poll like this not only risks the credibilty of Find Out Now but of the wider polling industry, even if it turns out to be right it will be down to sheer happenstance rather than psephological brilliance.

I am really frustrated that this poll has had distorted the betting market, as PBer NigelB accurarelty observed a sample size of 143 is ‘more a largish focus group’. I was also amused by this observation given Find Out Now use Pick My Postcode lottery for their base.

Just to say, to give some sense of my issue with this poll, note that FON put their polls on a lottery's website. Now Gorton and Denton is about 30% Muslim. Now, I'm no religious expert, but my understanding is that Islam strictly forbids gambling…bsky.app/profile/samf… — Chris Terry-Enescu (@cjterry.bsky.social) 2026-01-28T17:59:51.084Z

TSE