Scots still want to remain in the Union but look set to re-elect the SNP

YouGov's first voting intention poll for the 2026 Scottish Parliament election shows clear leads for the SNP, with Reform UK now in second placeConstituency voteSNP: 34% (-14 from 2021 election)Ref: 20% (New)Lab: 15% (-7)Con: 10% (-12)LD: 10% (+3)Grn: 9% (+8)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-29T13:59:52.145Z

YouGov's Holyrood voting intention poll shows the SNP, Labour and Conservatives making losses on 2021, while Reform UK, the Lib Dems and Greens make gainsRegional voteSNP: 29% (-11 from 2021 election)Ref: 20% (+20)Lab: 15% (-3)Grn: 12% (+4)Con: 11% (-12)LD: 9% (+4)Alba: 1% (-1) — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-29T13:59:52.146Z

Just 32% of 2024 Scottish Labour voters intend to give their constituency vote to the party in this May's Holyrood election, with 14% switching to Reform UK and 13% to the SNP, while 21% are unsure who they would backyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-29T13:59:52.147Z

While the SNP continue to dominate among pro-independence voters, the unionist vote in Scotland is divided2014 Yes votersSNP: 61% of constituency voteRef: 16%Grn: 9%LD: 9%Lab: 3%Con: 1%2014 No votersLab: 26%Ref: 24%Con: 20%SNP: 12%LD: 11%Grn: 5%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-29T13:59:52.148Z

YouGov Scottish independence trackerYes: 47% (no change from 27 Nov-4 Dec 2025)No: 53% (=)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-29T13:59:52.149Z

Most important issues facing Scotland, January 2026Economy: 48%Health: 44%Immigration: 36%Housing: 23%Education: 19%Brexit: 19%Tax: 15%Crime: 14%Scotland's constitutional future: 12%Environment: 12%Welfare benefits: 11%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-29T13:59:52.150Z

Latest government approval ratings in Scotland, January 2026Scottish governmentApprove: 25% (-1 from 27 Nov-4 Dec 2025)Disapprove: 57% (+2)UK governmentApprove: 10% (+1)Disapprove: 75% (-1)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-29T13:59:52.151Z

Scottish political net favourability ratings, January 2026John Swinney: -17Anas Sarwar: -34Kemi Badenoch: -41Nigel Farage: -45Keir Starmer: -57Gillian Mackay: -14 (72% DK)Ed Davey: -15 (41% DK)Ross Greer: -15 (61% DK)Russell Findlay: -18 (58% DK)Alex Cole-Hamilton: -19 (62% DK) — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-29T13:59:52.152Z

Nineteen yeatr since they first took power the SNP are on course to retain power at Holyrood in May despite losing a third of their voters since 2021.

I’m not sure there’s any value in the Holyrood betting markets, I suspect the biggest impact from this election might be the pressure that Kemi Badenoch and Sir Keir Starmer will experience after these results.

TSE