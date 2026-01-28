Farage, not Starmer, is the anti-Midas

One of the main reasons for David Cameron’s detoxification project was some polling in 2005 which showed a policy became less popular when the public found out it was a Tory policy and I’ve also placed much faith in this type of polling.
Given the quasi-presidential nature of our general election we have in this country this polling shows that Nigel Farage can be damaging to a policy more than Sir Keir Starmer.
This fits my expectation that there could a level of tactical anti Reform voting that would be very damaging to them.