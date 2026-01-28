Farage, not Starmer, is the anti-Midas

Does Keir Starmer really have a "reverse Midas touch"? A YouGov experiment does not find such an effect on two policies tested – associating Keir Starmer's name with spending more on veterans and spending more on animal welfare made no difference to resultsyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-22T10:40:55.569Z

By contrast, associating Nigel Farage's name with a policy of spending more money on housing for veterans saw support fall from 69% to 60%, and on spending more on animal welfare from 60% to 54%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-22T10:40:55.570Z

Beyond the toplines of our 'reverse Midas touch' experiment, we see that Labour/Lib Dem/Green voters in particular are less likely to support the two policies we tested when they were associated with Nigel Farageyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-22T10:40:55.571Z

One of the main reasons for David Cameron’s detoxification project was some polling in 2005 which showed a policy became less popular when the public found out it was a Tory policy and I’ve also placed much faith in this type of polling.

Given the quasi-presidential nature of our general election we have in this country this polling shows that Nigel Farage can be damaging to a policy more than Sir Keir Starmer.

This fits my expectation that there could a level of tactical anti Reform voting that would be very damaging to them.

TSE