There is still time to enter the 2026 PB Predictions Competition

A quick reminder about the 2026 PB Predictions Competition.

To enter you simply need to post your answers to the following 12 questions onto the site before the end of January with the hashtag #competition somewhere in the post to help the scorer (me) find your entry. Or, you can private message me @Benpointer with your entry answers.

Number of net gains (or losses -ve) for the Dems in the House? Number of net gains (or losses -ve) for the Dems in the Senate? Number of MSPs won by the SNP at the Holyrood election? Number of AMs won by Plaid Cymru at the Senedd election? UK Party recording the largest poll lead during 2026 and by what percentage (British Polling Council registered pollsters only)? Labour’s Projected National Share of the vote based on the 2026 local elections according to the BBC? Number of Reform MPs on the 31st December 2026? The name of the UK Prime Minister on 31st December 2026? Will Andy Burnham will be an MP on 31st December 2026? UK borrowing in the financial year to November 2026 (£132.3bn to November 2025)? UK GDP growth in the 12 months to October 2026 (1.1% to October 2025)? Winners of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup?

Questions are weighted equally with 20 points for a correct or a closest answer and 10 points for a near miss, or other point allocation at the site moderators’ discretion as appropriate to the question.

The editorial team will have the final say in case of any disputes. The final results will be announced early in January 2027.

TSE is once again offering a £100 prize to the winner of this competition.

All valid entries received by the end of 31st January 2026 will be collated and included in the published list of entries. Only one entry per poster, I’ll take the latest within the deadline if you submit more than once.

Ben Pointer