The Gorton & Denton might become the most (in)famous by-election in history

The Gorton & Denton by-election might be the most momentous by-election since the Kinross and Western Perthshire by-election of 1963. By-elections seldom have the direct ability to see either the current or likely next Prime Minister being ousted at the ballot box but this one might.

In early 2024 George Galloway, standing under the banner of the Workers Party, won a North West seat from Labour in a by-election, could he achieve the same in Gorton & Denton. I don’t wish to appear catty but if Galloway stands I don’t expect the by-election campaign will be particularly edifying and that might be very bad news for Burnham and Labour.

If like me you are facing huge losses on Andy Burnham to succeed Sir Keir Starmer then George Galloway could be our only hope to stop us going to the poorhouse and that’s not a nice place to be. If Galloway stands in this by-election then I will not say ‘Sir, I salute your courage, your strength, your indefatigability. And I want you to know that we are with you until victory.’

TSE