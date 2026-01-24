Today’s high noon for Andy Burnham (well 5pm)

The very swift timetable for the Gorton and Denton ?@UKLabour? candidate selection The actual by election likely end of Feb ?@AndyBurnhamGM? has until tomorrow at 5pm to ‘seek permission’ from the NEC to stand (all sitting mayors need permission) pic.twitter.com/B8L2UnlFqB — iain watson (@iainjwatson) January 23, 2026

NEW: Andy Burnham has less than 24 hours to run in Gorton & Denton Mayors must declare their candidacy by 5pm Saturday.@newstatesman1913.bsky.social www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk-… — megan kenyon (@meganekenyon.bsky.social) 2026-01-23T18:12:51.624Z

Once upon a time in the North West there was a by-election, you have to admire with the speed Labour are displaying with the candidate selection of this by-election. Andy Burnham might need to display some true grit if he decides to sacrifice the Greater Manchester mayoralty to become an MP again or will he get the hell out of dodge city?

We might see the the good, the bad, and the ugly if Sir Keir Starmer blocks Burnham from standing, will Sir Keir be unforgiven?

TSE