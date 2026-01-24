Today’s high noon for Andy Burnham (well 5pm)
Once upon a time in the North West there was a by-election, you have to admire with the speed Labour are displaying with the candidate selection of this by-election. Andy Burnham might need to display some true grit if he decides to sacrifice the Greater Manchester mayoralty to become an MP again or will he get the hell out of dodge city?
We might see the the good, the bad, and the ugly if Sir Keir Starmer blocks Burnham from standing, will Sir Keir be unforgiven?
TSE