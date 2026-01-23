I think the value might be with the Greens

Who will win the upcoming by-election in Gorton and Denton? (Must take place in 2026)



Labour – 1/2

Reform UK – 15/8

Greens – 6/1

Lib Dems – 100/1

Conservatives – 100/1https://t.co/nakHgF38Xb — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) January 22, 2026

A very keen observer of politics just messaged me about this by-election.



'Two words. George Galloway.' https://t.co/973UT5yxH3 — TSE (@TSEofPB) January 22, 2026

Other than a small bet on the Greens I will be avoid betting much on this by-election until I know who the Labour candidate is and if it isn’t Andy Burnham then why isn’t Andy Bunrham. Was it a decision made by himself or down to some lawyerly chicanery by Sir Keir Starmer to prevent Burnham from standing? Plus the winner might not be listed by Ladbrokes at the moment.

Ironically both a Burnham victory or a Polanski victory would be bad news for Starmer in different ways.

TSE