I think the value might be with the Greens
Other than a small bet on the Greens I will be avoid betting much on this by-election until I know who the Labour candidate is and if it isn’t Andy Burnham then why isn’t Andy Bunrham. Was it a decision made by himself or down to some lawyerly chicanery by Sir Keir Starmer to prevent Burnham from standing? Plus the winner might not be listed by Ladbrokes at the moment.
Ironically both a Burnham victory or a Polanski victory would be bad news for Starmer in different ways.
TSE