First Canada, then Australia, now Denmark?

Mette Frederiksen goes from looking like she was on the way out, to now having recovered much of what was lost. This is in large part due to her new year's speech and the foreign political situation.



Link to the poll: https://t.co/CJAlg9HDfR — Gust23 (@Gust_2319) January 23, 2026

Donald Trump is a transformative politician, he’s influenced elections in Canada and Australia in 2025 when the 1/10 favourite Conservatives lost the general election thanks to Donald Trump’s actions, it got so bad their leader Pierre Poilievre lost his seat, in Australia Trump’s interventions were felt to be a gamechanger.

The next Danish general election has to be held no later than the 31st of October of this year and it is no surprise that Trump’s behaviour has shifted votes. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Reform and Nigel Farage’s ratings take a pummelling thanks to his disgusting comments about NATO troops in Afghanistan, if anyone tries to defend Trump on those comments then those people are cretins and another c word.

Theoretically the next UK general election could be after the 2028 presidential election but if Trump tries a rerun of the aftermath of the 2020 election then Farage and Reform could take even more of a hit.

TSE