First Canada, then Australia, now Denmark?
Donald Trump is a transformative politician, he’s influenced elections in Canada and Australia in 2025 when the 1/10 favourite Conservatives lost the general election thanks to Donald Trump’s actions, it got so bad their leader Pierre Poilievre lost his seat, in Australia Trump’s interventions were felt to be a gamechanger.
The next Danish general election has to be held no later than the 31st of October of this year and it is no surprise that Trump’s behaviour has shifted votes. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Reform and Nigel Farage’s ratings take a pummelling thanks to his disgusting comments about NATO troops in Afghanistan, if anyone tries to defend Trump on those comments then those people are cretins and another c word.
Theoretically the next UK general election could be after the 2028 presidential election but if Trump tries a rerun of the aftermath of the 2020 election then Farage and Reform could take even more of a hit.
TSE