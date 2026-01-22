We changed Prime Ministers during both World Wars

This story from Politics Home is interesting simply because the desperation of Sir Keir Starmer and his allies. They really do fear being ousted if Andy Burnham becomes an MP as evidenced by hyperbole in the final line in the third Tweet.

I’d remind everybody that Andy Burnham has run for the Labour leadership twice and lost both times, first time he finished behind both Miliband brothers which does not imply a brilliant leader in waiting.

Let him stand I suspect if he loses the by-election that will strengthen Starmer’s leadership much more than blocking Burnham from standing.

TSE