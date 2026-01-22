Time for a massive reverse ferret?

? BREAKING: Andrew Gwynne set to stand down as MP, clearing way for Andy Burnham



The MP for Gorton & Denton in the North West was sacked as health minister over a WhatsApp group called Trigger Me Timbers https://t.co/uIA2cUUa94 — Times Politics (@timespolitics) January 22, 2026

I have been advising laying Andy Burnham to succeed Sir Keir Starmer mostly on the grounds that he’s not an MP and he cannot double job as Mayor of Greater Manchester, and that there’s no certainty he’d win a by-election.

It is expected this by-election will take place to coincide with the locals in May. I still think there’s also the chance that Sir Keir Starmer insists that the by-election has an all-women shortlist.

But right now I would advise on no longer laying Andy Burnham to succeed Starmer, and you may now want to back him, I’ m not pursuing the latter course.

TSE