I agree with Robert Jenrick (and Kemi Badenoch should take his advice)

The Telegraph report that

[Robert Jenrick] also criticised Mrs Badenoch for failing to eject Liz Truss from the party.

“The party has the power to kick her out. I have been one of the few Conservatives to explicitly castigate her mini-Budget, describing it as ‘cack-handed, careless and unconservative’. I would have kicked her out of the party.

“Kemi has shown she can kick out those she doesn’t want. But not Liz Truss. The grounds would be obvious.

“Truss’s disastrous tenure as prime minister destroyed the savings of tens of thousands of people in this country.

“In 42 days, she single-handedly demolished the party’s reputation for fiscal credibility, undermined the country’s credit ratings and forced many to re-evaluate their retirement.

“Why hasn’t she been removed? Well, because removing her would be difficult. She has friends in the party.

“And if the party doesn’t have the balls to kick out Truss, will it really have the gumption to take on the vested interests that stand in the way of all the change our country needs?”

Liz Truss responded on X: “Robert Jenrick may have joined Reform but who is he getting his orders from? Trojan horse.”