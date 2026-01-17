Sir Keir Starmer has some really poor allies and advisers

Screenshot: From the website of The Times

Whenever I try and understand Sir Keir Starmer’s government I am reminded of the quote by Sir Anthony Beever about Operation Market Garden, ‘it was a bad plan right from the start and right from the top’ and this story just reinforces that belief.

Why would you needlessly cause yourself grief by sacking Wes Streeting, it might ensure a leadership contest does happen this year, this is in the days where there’s been sub-optimal headlines for the right wing parties.

A spokesman for Streeting hit back: ‘It’s a real shame that Keir’s so-called allies are briefing against Wes yet again, when they should be talking about the second biggest fall in waiting lists in 15 years, and ambulances arriving 15 minutes faster with Labour. Given Reform and the Tories are at each other’s throats right now this briefing is also incredibly stupid. Wes is delivering real change in the NHS, and is out there making the case for Keir and for Labour’

