Will Robert Jenrick become the most famous Traitor of 2026?

Robert Jenrick is now 12/1 to appear on the next series of Celebrity Traitors #TraitorsUK https://t.co/0hspV0NmaF https://t.co/RdXMn59a3O — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) January 15, 2026

Sadly this market doesn’t offer both sides of the bet so I am not interested, if he appeared it would give his opponents so many attack lines. I am also not sure the optics of Robert Jenrick being labelled as a traitor would be good, it really wouldn’t be a cunning stunt by Robert Jenrick.

After her departure from Strictly Come Dancing I am mulling about backing Tess Daley at 8/1 to appear in the next series of Celebrity Traitors so she can appear with the host Claudia Winkleman again, their partnership of Strictly was awesome.

