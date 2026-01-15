The world watches on

?Due to the regime cutting off the internet last 5 days messages coming out of Iran have decreased by 99% – this one made it through.



The scale of civilian massacre is far beyond what has been reported. The figure of 12,000 killed is described as ‘almost a joke’ compared to… pic.twitter.com/Utf7yDtt6N — Omid Djalili (@omid9) January 14, 2026

My knowledge of Iran is limited to what I read about its history and the Iranian heritage people I know so my comments should be seen in that light.

It has been a sub-optimal few years for the leaders Iran, the leadership of their proxy Hezbollah have been eradicated, the regime has been impotent as first the Americans assassinated Qasem Soleimani, the Supreme Leader’s right hand man, then the Great Satan and Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear sites so they have looked weak.

The sanctions have caused economic hardship which has contributed to the protests, on Tuesday night i posted on this website that my Iranian heritage friends were worried that the Iranian equivalent of the Tiananmen Square massacre was taking place and that looks regretfully prescient.

We have seen the world does very little when a state carries out mass murder or when regime approved thugs shoot innocent people with the public support of the regime and I fear the Iranians will be added to those infamous lists, nothing would cheer me up more than seeing the Iranian regime fall this year.

TSE