The ego has landed

Even before Kemi Badenoch performed a political penectomy on Robert Jenrick I was dubious about the long term wisdom of Robert Jenrick defecting to Reform. He’s was the Tory party’s most effective politician in setting the agenda in a way Kemi Badenoch hasn’t been able to do so.

Given Nigel Farage’s inability to work well with other, for example 40% of Reform MPs elected at the 2024 general election are no longer Reform MPs, but there’s many more examples I could cite, but will Nigel Farage be able to cope with Robert Jenrick stealing the limelight.

I will be asking Ladbrokes and others to put up a market asking whether Robert Jenrick will still be a Reform MP on the 31st of December 2027.

TSE