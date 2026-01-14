Sir Keir Starmer continues to use humour

Things you don't expect to hear in PMQs…



Starmer: "They had more positions in 14 years than the Kama Sutra. No wonder they're knackered."@TalkTV pic.twitter.com/doavMVZ8rc — Ricky Freelove (@RickyJFreelove) January 14, 2026

Last week I noted that Sir Keir Starmer KC is using humour against his opponents and he has continued this week as well, I hope we get to see more of this side of Starmer,

I am a strong believer in using humour to win people over and the use of the occasional innuendo also helps, people like smut. There’s a reason why we teach our children The Miller’s Tale by Geoffrey Chaucer at school. That story got me hooked on innuendos.

Who could have predicted in 2026 we would be talking about Sir Keir Starmer and the Kama Sutra?

PMs using smut is a good British tradition.

TSE