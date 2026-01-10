Well this is awkward

SCOOP: Zarah Sultana’s unauthorised launch of a Your Party membership portal should be referred to the police, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has advised.



Belter from @meganekenyon https://t.co/oq8hIUPA2w — Ailbhe Rea (@PronouncedAlva) January 9, 2026

Back in September when Zarah Sultana launched a website for Your Party members I cautioned about signing up because it looked a real mess so this news comes as no surprise to me, The New Statesman notes

Zarah Sultana’s unauthorised launch of a Your Party membership portal should be referred to the police, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has advised. Jeremy Corbyn’s Peace and Justice Project (PJP), which referred Your Party to the information watchdog last September over a potential data breach, has been advised by the ICO that it should consider referring the incident to the police in order to determine whether “serious criminal activity” occurred, according to people familiar with the advice… …The New Statesman can exclusively reveal that following the complaint, the ICO advised the PJP to consider going to the police and Action Fraud, a fraud reporting service. The ICO said it would not continue with its own formal investigation at this time, but that the police and Action Fraud could determine whether the acquiring and use of the data involved in the membership portal launch amounted to criminal activity. A police investigation would take primacy over an ICO investigation, the advice added.

Zarah Sultana has argued this is vindication for her but I suspect as the news becomes more widely known it will continue to help the Greens and Labour as it makes Your Party look unprofessional at best, especially in light of that community note.