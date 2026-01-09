North and South North and South 9/1/2026 TSE Comments 0 Comment Where do the North and South of England begin?Based on the answers of 46,000 English people about where they live, the southern border of “the North” is a line roughly from Shrewsbury to Grimsby, while the northern border of “the South” is a line roughly from the Severn to Great Yarmouth— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-09T12:39:30.936Z Where do people say they live in the North?Although typically classed as being in the Midlands, majorities of those in the northern parts of Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Shropshire and Staffordshire consider themselves to live in the Northyougov.co.uk/society/arti…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-09T12:39:30.937Z Where do people say they live in the South?While often grouped as part of the South of England, only 33-35% of people in Norfolk and northern Cambridgeshire consider themselves to live in the region, as do just 53% of people in Suffolkyougov.co.uk/society/arti…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-09T12:39:30.938Z While some subscribe to the idea that the North begins at the Severn-Wash line, 78% of West Midlanders and 69% of East Midlanders consider themselves to be neither part of the North or South of Englandyougov.co.uk/society/arti…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2026-01-09T12:39:30.939Z As a proud Northerner I take these things seriously. Clearly Brummies are Southerners. TSE