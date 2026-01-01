A 10/1 and a 6/1 tip to start your new year

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention (21-22 Dec 2025)



Reform: 25% (-3)

Lab: 20% (+2)

Con: 19% (+2)

Green: 15% (-2)

Lib Dem: 15% (+1)

SNP: 3% (-1)



Results link in replies pic.twitter.com/F8Dxx62nYe — YouGov (@YouGov) December 23, 2025

Latest YouGov Westminster voting intention (14-15 December 2025)



Reform UK: 28% (+1 from 7-8 Dec)

Labour: 18% (-1)

Greens: 17% (+2)

Conservatives: 17% (-1)

Lib Dems: 14% (=)

SNP: 4% (+1) pic.twitter.com/2V8GmXlBmh — YouGov (@YouGov) December 16, 2025

Ladbrokes have put up some specials for 2026 and a lot of these look like they will fund the 2026 Ladbrokes Christmas bonus but two bets seem worth a punt even if they violate my rule about avoiding bets where the bookie doesn’t offer both sides of the bet.

The two bets I feel like value are the two YouGov related ones.

Whilst Reform are going backwards in the last few months I would expect them to pick up a boost after May’s local and devolved elections which could see them achieve 35% in a YouGov.

As for the Greens they are in the ascendancy since Zack Polanski became leader, with YouGov they were a rounding error from being in second place in December. If Sir Keir Starmer’s government continues to have a worse record than Coldplay then it is possible for the Greens to pick up more support from current Labour supporters.

YouGov produce around fifty GB wide Westminster polls a year, generally one poll in twenty is an outlier so I’d expect YouGov to produce two to three outliers so factoring that has made me take these bets.

TSE

PS – If I have offended any Coldplay fans then all I will say to you is that KissCam is the best thing Coldplay have ever done and will far outlast their music.