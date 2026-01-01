A 10/1 and a 6/1 tip to start your new year
Ladbrokes have put up some specials for 2026 and a lot of these look like they will fund the 2026 Ladbrokes Christmas bonus but two bets seem worth a punt even if they violate my rule about avoiding bets where the bookie doesn’t offer both sides of the bet.
The two bets I feel like value are the two YouGov related ones.
Whilst Reform are going backwards in the last few months I would expect them to pick up a boost after May’s local and devolved elections which could see them achieve 35% in a YouGov.
As for the Greens they are in the ascendancy since Zack Polanski became leader, with YouGov they were a rounding error from being in second place in December. If Sir Keir Starmer’s government continues to have a worse record than Coldplay then it is possible for the Greens to pick up more support from current Labour supporters.
YouGov produce around fifty GB wide Westminster polls a year, generally one poll in twenty is an outlier so I’d expect YouGov to produce two to three outliers so factoring that has made me take these bets.
TSE
