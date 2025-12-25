The annual St John PB Christmas crossword

There is an interactive version of the crossword here.

It allows solvers to solve the puzzle by filling in the grid online. You can also reveal a word solution or the while solution and explanations if you choose to do so.

You can also download a printable version of the crossword grid by clicking here.

Clues

ACROSS

1. Colonialist combat soldiers finally begin battle (6,8)

9. Waving flags so my limbs get exercised? (9)

10. Cabinet minister cut short old administrator (5)

11. Taoiseach’s leg amputated in crucial part in process (5)

12. Big Brother contestant’s ally in Parliament? (9)

13. Head of NATO? (8)

15. Charm former member of the royal family? (6)

17. Reversing taxi in area near old Westminster office (6)

19. End up burning bridges as Reform MP (8)

22. Politically divisive chapter of a Latin translation (9)

23. Put down some union members (5)

24. One town in Kent is perfect example (5)

25. Fools from European Council blocking female athlete self identifying (9)

26. Any time Ed Balls is involved success follows for Prime Minister (7,7)

DOWN

1. Craft involved in this political row flew fast and agitated air (8,6)

2. Dynasty spoken of by Abramovich? (7)

3. Tory leader dismisses awful anti-immigrant (5)

4. Increase the gin supply next to Ambassador? (8)

5. What a judge does – we hear some drink! (4,2)

6. Hebrew Prime Minister loses his head over the missing leader of Hamas (9)

7. Danger when touring a country America invaded (7)

8. Period in office with no rest up overwhelms former cabinet minister (5,9)

14. Male team surrounding Liberal Prime Minister (9)

16. Balfour’s Salisbury address? (5,3)

18. Foreign Secretary’s wager involves a lot of money – that’s lost every year (7)

20 A bit of the green salad follows as a rule (4,3)

22. Home Secretary’s initial plan is not keeping a secret (6)

23. Number in bar (5)

St John