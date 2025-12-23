Kemi’s improving performance

Kemi’s improving performance

Comments 0 Comment

Based on this polling I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Tories ahead of Reform at some point in quarter one of 2026, if present trends hold, not consistently but on an outlier basis.

I place great faith in leadership approval ratings and the one that really stands out is more people saying Nigel Farage has got worse than he has improved.

If there is a poll showing the Tories ahead of Reform should make it less likely that Badenoch is ousted but that will be determinded by next May’s locals not opinion poll figures.

TSE

Comments by
Comments are closed.