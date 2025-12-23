Kemi’s improving performance

Which of big 3 leaders wins public’s award for most improved?

?Most think Starmer has got worse over last 6 months than better 58%-11%

??They are also more likely to say Farage has got worse than improved 32%-20%, but plurality say neither

But by 27%-17% voters are more likely to say Badenoch has improved than got worse.

Despite that the Conservative Party's net-approval rating remains at -28 suggesting that the Tory brand remains a significant drag on the parties prospects of being reconsidered by voters, changing that is likely to be harder than changing perceptions of an individual leader.

Based on this polling I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Tories ahead of Reform at some point in quarter one of 2026, if present trends hold, not consistently but on an outlier basis.

I place great faith in leadership approval ratings and the one that really stands out is more people saying Nigel Farage has got worse than he has improved.

If there is a poll showing the Tories ahead of Reform should make it less likely that Badenoch is ousted but that will be determinded by next May’s locals not opinion poll figures.

TSE