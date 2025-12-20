Ed Miliband is 33/1 to be the next Chancellor

? EXC: Miliband ‘pitching himself as next chancellor’



Energy Secretary allegedly ‘auditioned’ for role while giving speech in Commons about cost of living crisishttps://t.co/tZhAwxH1AC — Camilla Turner (@camillahmturner) December 20, 2025

In the last fifteen months or so backing Ed Miliband at long odds has proven to be very profitable but I am not sure backing Ed Miliband at 33/1 as next Chancellor will be similarly profitable.

My logic is underpinned by the fact Sir Keir Starmer & Labour have made much about Rachel Reeves being the first female Chancellor if Starmer does replace her then I suspect her replacement will be a woman which rules out Ed Miliband.

However if Starmer is ousted then his replacement is likely to replace Rachel Reeves and given the popularity Ed Miliband has with Labour voters a deal might be agreed.

Say Ed Miliband endorses Wes Streeting in exchange for being appointed as Chancellor, I think that is lower than a 33/1 chance, so I’ve stuck some money on Ed Miliband as next Chancellor.

TSE