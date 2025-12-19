The 2025 chutzpah award goes to Marco Longhi

Marco – we sat next to each other for years. You were a Tory and you rebelled against the whip less than I did! You championed Boris and told me to keep quiet when I was pointing out his failing policies.



This is just silly. — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) December 19, 2025

You were very loyal to Boris and are now very loyal to Nigel. Sadly the people of Kent are paying for both.



Reform stood on a manifesto – clearly printed in leaflets – to cut council tax. The tax is going up.



I serve the community I represent. This is not what was promised. — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) December 19, 2025

Speaking to a former Labour SPAD earlier on this month they said to me every time a former Tory MP defects to Reform it increases the chances of Labour retaining power at the next election.

Reform’s schtick is that it is the brand new thing to overturn the uniparty orthodoxy but the more they look like a retirement home for failed Tories then that message becomes less effective.

Marco Longhi would like you to forget he was a Tory MP between 2019 and 2024, if he stands as a Reform candidate at the next general election you can be sure his past will be brought up.

TSE