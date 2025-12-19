The 2025 chutzpah award goes to Marco Longhi
Speaking to a former Labour SPAD earlier on this month they said to me every time a former Tory MP defects to Reform it increases the chances of Labour retaining power at the next election.
Reform’s schtick is that it is the brand new thing to overturn the uniparty orthodoxy but the more they look like a retirement home for failed Tories then that message becomes less effective.
Marco Longhi would like you to forget he was a Tory MP between 2019 and 2024, if he stands as a Reform candidate at the next general election you can be sure his past will be brought up.
TSE