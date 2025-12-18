Will this bug John Swinney and the SNP until election day? Will this bug John Swinney and the SNP until election day? 18/12/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment BREAKING: SNP leader John Swinney condemns alleged office bugging of female MSP Read more ?https://t.co/oGrkidnJ8Q— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 18, 2025 EXC ?: A female SNP MSP's office was 'bugged' by her male staff member The man then went on to work for an SNP MP and is still involved in his local constituency groupConcerns have now been raised at Holyrood over the 'jaw-dropping' situation https://t.co/LPQAScHZ2b— Catriona Stewart (@CatrionaStewart) December 18, 2025 ? Exclusive:'Jaw-dropping': SNP MSP's office was 'bugged by male staff member who still works for party'https://t.co/1Lf2YAWJY7— The Scotsman (@TheScotsman) December 18, 2025 This is an absolutely appalling story. This individual should have been reported to the police and barred from the Parliament. Why have the SNP take no disciplinary action against him? John Swinney has some very serious questions to answer here. https://t.co/29I7sTz5Nz— Joanna Cherry KC (@joannaccherry) December 18, 2025 TSE