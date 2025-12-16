Starmer once again displays his lawyerly brilliance

One of the reasons I have been laying Andy Burnham as next Prime Minister is the logistics of him becoming an MP.

Firstly I thought if there were to be a by-election engineered to get Burnham back into parliament then Starmer has the power to ensure an all-women shortlist.

Secondly any by-election which could be described as the opportunity to choose the next Prime Minister could turn into an uttter poopshow for Labour, even before the current polling environment.

I suspect said by-election could turn into a freak show with the potential to being dirtier than a Bonnie Blue movie. All sorts of candidates might stand such as serial by-election winner and cat impressionist George Galloway. if he beats Burnham in a by-election I would say to George Galloway, Sir, I salute your courage, your strength, your indefatigability.

TSE