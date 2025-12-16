It’s always the economy, stupid It’s always the economy, stupid 16/12/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment Americans ain't buying Trump's economic spin. The % saying we're on the wrong economic track has skyrocketed since Jan from 43% to 56%.This has caused a massive shift to the left on who's trusted more on inflation: it's now Dems +4 pts vs. GOP +14 going into the 2022 midterms. pic.twitter.com/nAnn2LCRZG— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) December 15, 2025 Harvard’s Pricing Lab data shows that goods prices – which were previously declining – have been on the rise since Trump started his trade war. Even domestic goods prices rose, though by a smaller amount. pic.twitter.com/A2PoivRJcK— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) December 15, 2025 TSE