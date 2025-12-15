Your regular reminder national vote share doesn’t always matter under FPTP

At the last election the Liberal Democrats polled nearly 600,000 fewer votes than Reform yet ended up with 67 more MPs than Reform.

I mention this because I was speaking with a Liberal Democrat about the dog that hasn’t barked, the Lib Dems not surging in the polls given the implosion of both the traditional big two parties, but several pollsters have the Lib Dems in fifth place but 2024 showed that is irrelevant with good targeting.

Starmer’s 2024 victory has been called loveless but it is possible that Refrom or another party wins a bigger majority in 2029 with a lower vote share than Labour won in 2024.

TSE