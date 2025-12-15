Will Bonnie Blue get the voters coming to support Reform?

'We want all the support we can get – quite like Bonnie Blue'



Reform MP Danny Kruger was asked if he welcomes adult content creator Bonnie Blue's support for Reform UK



'I'm not going to be judgemental about people who want to vote Reform' pic.twitter.com/TWuKu97qWZ — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) December 15, 2025

Over the last decade I see to be writing a lot about porn stars, first there was Stormy Daniels who potentially could have resulted in a mushroom shaped cloud over the first Trump presidency now there’s Bonnie Blue.

I suspect the Bonnie Blue endorsement will generate more heat than light and give satirists a lot of fun but I do think it will cause the likes of Danny Kruger problems given he recently said ‘I think it’s a problem in our society, how ubiquitous pornography is’.

As for Bonnie Blue, if you accept the premise she’s from another planet and she is here to collect as much human DNA as possible to take back to her home planet then it all makes sense.

TSE