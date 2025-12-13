We need to talk about the size of Nigel Farage’s membership

Reform UK has become Britain’s largest party by membership, overtaking Labour after it shed 100,000 members since the general election ?? https://t.co/SPOZXkFaOo — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) December 12, 2025

Reform is now the biggest political party in Britain, and we are still just getting started.



Come and join over 268,000 members! ?? https://t.co/5g6BAtDN4D — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 12, 2025

I know a lot of attention will be focussed on Reform now having the most members but for me the most interesting thing is that Labour’s membership has cratered.

But opponents of Reform shouldn’t get too disheartened, Labour under Jeremy Corbyn saw Labour membership increase to over 500,000 but it still didn’t stop Labour getting beaten in two general elections under Corbyn, size isn’t important, it’s what you do with it that counts, Nigel.

