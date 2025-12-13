We need to talk about the size of Nigel Farage’s membership
I know a lot of attention will be focussed on Reform now having the most members but for me the most interesting thing is that Labour’s membership has cratered.
But opponents of Reform shouldn’t get too disheartened, Labour under Jeremy Corbyn saw Labour membership increase to over 500,000 but it still didn’t stop Labour getting beaten in two general elections under Corbyn, size isn’t important, it’s what you do with it that counts, Nigel.
TSE