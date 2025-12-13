The end of the Keir show is getting closer

This evening several media outlets have published an exclusive (sic) story about how Andy Burnham is planning on becoming an MP so he can succeed Sir Keir Starmer, The Sunday Times report

Allies of Burnham, a former health secretary, are understood to have canvassed support from members of the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs, which includes Burgon, Diane Abbott and John McDonnell. Clive Lewis, who offered last month to give up his Norwich South seat to Burnham, is also a member of the group.

One Labour MP said Burnham’s supporters had gone so far as to suggest that the socialist group had been promised at least one minister in his cabinet.

Burnham’s allies have also approached Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister; some MPs would like her to make a pact with Burnham to avoid splitting the left.

The prospect of Burnham’s return to Westminster has prompted speculation among MPs that other possible leadership challengers, including Wes Streeting, the health secretary, could force a contest before May, when the Scottish and Welsh parliaments and some English councils hold elections. A senior Labour MP said: “If you are, Wes, what are you waiting for? The path to power is only going to get more crowded and MPs are getting increasingly worried about what’s going to happen in May. Changing the leader before then might at least save a few seats.”