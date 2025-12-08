The Tory scorpion and Kemi the frog

We should all be familiar with the fable of The Scorpion and the Frog, looking at the above chart above it is the Tory nature to dispose of their leaders pretty quickly this millennium unless you’re an exceptional talent like David Cameron.

Whilst Kemi Badenoch’s ratings are improving what will force Tory MPs to oust her are these facts

Out of the 269 polls conducted so far in 2025 only 18 polls have the Tories doing better than their 2024 general election result

The last poll that had the Tories doing better than their 2024 general election result was conducted at the start of April this year

When you consider how badly Sir Keir Starmer, Labour, and Rachel Reeves are doing in the polls where they are outdoing Liz Truss in awfulness in the eyes of the voters and the Tories are generally stuck in the teens then that is quite damning on Kemi Badenoch, as things stand she is on course to oversee a worse defeat than 2024 which was the worst defeat in the Tory party’s near two hundred year history.

If next year’s devolved and local elections are as bad as feared the Tory party will act as the party will activate scorpion mode to try and avoid becoming British politics equivalent of MySpace.

TSE