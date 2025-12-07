Spot the outlier

It feels like on social media the poll that gets most attention each week is the Find Out Now poll because they are the pollster who are consistently showing Labour doing the worst.

Being an outlier doesn’t mean there’s an automaticity on being wrong, for in the 1990s and early 2000s ICM frequently produced polls which were outliers yet ICM were the most accurate pollster at the general elections.

I have previously written on why I and others consider Find Out Now’s methodology might not survive a general election, so until Find Out Now’s methodology is tested at a general election I would exercise caution in assuming Find Out Now is the most accurate pollster.

TSE