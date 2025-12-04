The worm that turned?

I don’t expect Robert Jenrick to defect any time soon, my logic is based on the assumption despite Kemi Badenoch’s ratings the Tories are still going to be shellacked senseless in next May’s elections.

When that happens I suspect the Tories will oust her and Robert Jenrick has a strong chance of becoming leader next summer, defecting to Reform will feel unappetising.

I suspect this is political shithousery from Reform to destabilise Kemi Badenoch as she and her ratings are improving.

TSE