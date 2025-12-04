Kemi’s improving ratings

The number of Britons seeing Kemi Badenoch as a PM in waiting has increased significantly in the last monthDoes look like PM in waiting: 21% (+9 from 1-3 Nov)Does not look like PM in waiting: 53% (-10)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-12-03T09:00:15.319Z

These ratings should cheer up Kemi Badenoch but I would caution getting to excited as her ratings have gone from dire to mere appalling. Based on these ratings the Tory party is still on course to become the MySpace of political parties under her watch.

A good metric on these types of question is how well or badly the leader is doing compared to their party, right now Badenoch is polling on parity with her party’s vote share in the polls so right now she’s neither a help or hindrance to her party.

TSE