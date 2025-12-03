Will the Aberdeenshire hotelier run for a third term?

Betfair have opened a market on whether Donald Trump will run for the a third term in 2028.

The rules of the bet are very clear but for the time being I will avoid this market, I do not have any confidence in Trump and the Republican party to observe the constitutional and democratic norms, see the day of infamy that was January 6th 2021, and how Trump has pardoned those violent insurrectionists.

We do have this curious position where Betfair offer a market on whether Trump will run for a third term but you cannot bet on him winning the election in 2028 in the main 2028 market.

TSE