The one party coalition of chaos

When it comes to this government the thing that has genuinely left me bewildered is how a government that last year was elected with a majority of 174 has looked so weak and chaotic, to be considered more chaotic than the last Conservative government is an achievement. These things matter as the voters generally do not like chaos.

I am confident in saying that the two party coalition between 2010 and 2015 was a lot more stable, effective, and less chaotic than the current government despite having a much more smaller majority.

TSE