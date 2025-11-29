NIC Reeves & The Blunder Stuff
People do not like being lied to and being manipulated, the financial markets particularly so, the stories that have broken about Rachel Reeves have the potential to be destabilising. When you’re borrowing over £100 billion a year you cannot annoy the markets like this.
Labour will have three more budgets to deliver before the next election, I expect the run up to the next one in particular will be particularly rough after these events.
I think Rachel Reeves survives this but if there’s evidence that Pippa Crerar of The Guardian alludes to and some of this was to stop a leadership challenge against Starmer then the First and Second Lords of the Treasury are in a lot of trouble.
TSE