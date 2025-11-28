Just 11% of Brits say Die Hard is their favourite Christmas film

What is Britain's favourite Christmas film?Home Alone: 19%Die Hard: 11%Elf: 9%Love Actually: 7%It's a Wonderful Life: 6%A Christmas Carol: 5%The Muppet Christmas Carol: 5%The Holiday: 5%The Grinch: 4%Miracle on 34th Street: 3%Santa Claus: The Movie: 3%The Polar Express: 3% — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-11-28T14:28:12.704Z

I think we can infer the vast majority of Brits rightly do not consider Die Hard, a film released in JULY 1988, is a Christmas film, no wonder it is at Starmer levels of approval.

TSE